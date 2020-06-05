Mahalia Jackson was known as the “Queen of Gospel.” More than anything else, she used the sounds of the Black church as a reckoning for all of the ways American democracy failed to live up to its promises. In 1968, the singer launched Mahalia’s Fried Chicken, a franchise that grew to 135 locations. This segment — produced by Betsy Shepherd — originally aired on the Gravy podcast by Southern Foodways Alliance. Shepherd won this year’s James Beard Award for Best Audio Reporting.
Why did a voice of the civil rights movement get into the fried chicken business?
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia