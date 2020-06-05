Louis Hunter: ‘Who is going to be the victim this time?’

Following an arrest where he was falsely accused, Louis Hunter rebuilt his life by opening a vegan restaurant in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis-based restaurant owner Louis Hunter lost his cousin, Philando Castile, at the hands of a police officer. His death was live-streamed on Facebook by his girlfriend. Soon after, Hunter was arrested during a protest and charged with two rioting felonies. He maintained his innocence, and eventually the charges were dropped. He went on to open Trio, the only black-owned vegan restaurant in Minnesota. Trio re-opened this week and is feeding clean-up crews. To support Trio, donate through the restaurant’s GoFundMe.

