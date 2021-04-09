Originally from New Zealand, Chef Analiese Gregory remembers growing up barefoot in the Outback. With an urge to discover and travel, Greogry landed in the French countryside, where she embraced the available nature around her. Living at a 110-year-old farm in Tasmania for the past four years, she describes being at the whims of the world, trading in high-end restaurants to hunt, fish, and cook. She documents her excursions in her cookbook, “How Wild Things Are.”
Haute and feral: Chef Analiese Gregory takes to the wild
