Legions of restaurants pivoted last March as the city shut down. Many Michelin restaurants found it difficult to switch gears as chefs swapped their tweezers for takeout boxes. At Gwen, Curtis Stone’s restaurant and butcher shop, the already existing retail component was a saving grace and the chicken pot pie to-go became a staple and a life preserver. But Aussies have always loved their pies, especially the savory. With that connection and his butcher counter as inspiration,Chef Stone opened The Pie Room by Gwen as a pop-up in Beverly Hills.
Swapping tweezers for a rolling pin: Curtis Stone opens The Pie Room
