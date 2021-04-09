In Netflix’s new children’s series “Waffles + Mochi,” Waffles is a Yeti with a waffle for a father, and her sidekick Mochi is filled with strawberry ice cream. Together with the wise guidance of Mrs. O, aka former first lady Michelle Obama, these intrepid puppets traverse the globe, meeting world class chefs, expanding their food and taste vocabularies, and spreading joy in their wake. Jeremy Konner and Erika Thormahlen are the creators of the new series.

From rice in Savannah, Georgia to eggs in Modena, Italy, puppets Waffles and Mochi traverse the world in search of where our food comes from in a new Netflix series. Photo courtesy of Netflix.