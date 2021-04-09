Gather For Good started in 2017 with a community bake sale. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson tracks down Steph Chen of Sugarbear Bakes at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market, where she is buying ingredients for a fundraiser benefiting the Asian American Pacific Islander community. Chen is buying her chorizo from Oliver Woolley of Peads & Barnetts. Woolley describes raising pigs in the springtime, with 60-80 piglets a week being born, he is making his own feed using non-GMO wheat, barley, seaweed, and acorns.
‘Gather For Good’ AAPI bake sale: Buying ingredients with Steph Chen
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson