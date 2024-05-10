What's in season at the farmers market this week?

– Blueberries (Evan Kleiman's Blueberry Night Sky Pie)

– Fava Beans (Fresh Spring Fava Beans)

– Leeks (Leeks with Mustard-Bacon Vinaigrette)

Meredith Bell raises beef, chicken, lamb, and pork at Autonomy Farms in Bakersfield. Farming is already marked by intensity and Bell wasn't prepared for the profound lifestyle shift demanded by motherhood. She waited until she was 41 to have a child. "The farm had always been my complete life," Bell says. "It was everything you do on a daily basis. And all of sudden you become a mom, and that completely changes."

In the beginning, Bell brought her daughter Addy to the farm every day. It was challenging to manage a team of men with a baby at her side but seeing the farm through Addy's eyes, she asked herself, "What does she want from this in the future?" That gave Bell a different perspective on farming, ranching, and continuing the farm's legacy. She has embraced agritourism, inviting families for farm stays and events.

Despite Bell's best efforts, Addy is a bit of a picky eater. Ground chicken made into meatballs and tenders are a favorite. Korean short ribs and lamb racks are also in the repertoire. Explaining that seasonality in meat is often overlooked, Bell offers short ribs only in the summer months. Grasses that animals feed on will impart different flavors and certain animals are raised better during certain parts of the year. Poultry, for instance, has higher mortality rates during colder months so are best raised between April and November and are out in pasture.