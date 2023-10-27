Karen Pierce was 10 years old when she discovered an Agatha Christie paperback on her grandmother's bedside table. Having already devoured the Trixie Belden and Nancy Drew series, she turned her attention to Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot. In her twenties, Pierce scoured secondhand bookstores for Christie's novels. Despite all the murder and mayhem, she found comfort in Christie's work. When Pierce was unable to find a cookbook devoted to the writer, she decided to create her own.

Recipes for Murder: 66 Recipes That Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie offers a dish or drink based on each of the author's stories. Christie featured food in most of her books, with many of the recipes inspired by her English upbringing.

HALLOWEEN PARTY MENU

Jolly Roger Cocktail recipe

Jack-o'-Lantern Deviled Eggs recipe

September Roast Partridge recipe

Devon Boiled Potatoes recipe

Another Delicious Death by Cake recipe