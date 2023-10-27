Karen Pierce marries her recipes with a good whodunit in an Agatha Christie cookbook

Hosted by
"The Book,'' a bronze memorial for Agatha Christie, was unveiled at Cranbourn Street, Covent Garden in November 2012.

"The Book,'' a bronze memorial for Agatha Christie, was unveiled at Cranbourn Street, Covent Garden in November 2012. Photo courtesy of Shutterstock.

Karen Pierce was 10 years old when she discovered an Agatha Christie paperback on her grandmother's bedside table. Having already devoured the Trixie Belden and Nancy Drew series, she turned her attention to Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot. In her twenties, Pierce scoured secondhand bookstores for Christie's novels. Despite all the murder and mayhem, she found comfort in Christie's work. When Pierce was unable to find a cookbook devoted to the writer, she decided to create her own. 

Recipes for Murder: 66 Recipes That Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie offers a dish or drink based on each of the author's stories. Christie featured food in most of her books, with many of the recipes inspired by her English upbringing.

HALLOWEEN PARTY MENU

Jolly Roger Cocktail recipe

Jack-o'-Lantern Deviled Eggs recipe

September Roast Partridge recipe

Devon Boiled Potatoes recipe

Another Delicious Death by Cake recipe



"They were always my comfort. If things had gone wrong, I'd get in the bathtub and read an Agatha Christie," says Karen Pierce of her devotion to the English detective writer. Photo by Elena Gliosca. "Recipes for Murder: 66 Recipes That Celebrate the Mysteries of Agatha Christie" catalogs traditional dishes from the author's time that complement her literary canon. Photo courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company.

Credits

Guest:

  • Karen Pierce - Detective-fiction devotee; food lover; Agatha Christie superfan

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin