The country of El Salvador is divided into 14 departamentos or departments. But you can find Departamento 15 more than 3,000 miles away. It's LA's El Salvador Corridor, a 14-block strip that runs along Vermont Avenue from West 11th Street down to Adams. On this stretch, Salvadoran transplants, who make up the second-largest Latinx demographic in Los Angeles, have set up a thriving, diasporic community. For many years, the heart of the neighborhood was El Mercado Salvadoreño, the lively street vending area between 11th Street and Pico Boulevard. Then, in May 2022, city officials swept through and shut down street vending in the area.

Writer, musician, and local food expert Bill Esparza surveyed the best eats in LA's El Salvador Corridor for Eater LA. Esparza has a few "know before you go" tips: