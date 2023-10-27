Sherry Mandell of Tehachapi Grain Project has three different collaborations in the works — flour tortillas made with olive oil from Flamingo Estate, beef tallow from McCall's, and pork lard from Standing's Butchery. Mandell is moving away from vegetable oil and experimenting with these other fats to see how they combine with the Sonora wheat. The result ranges from flaky to velvety textures, made by fourth generation tortilla maker La Gloria.

Marisol Corona is the chef of the newly opened Atla in Venice. Atla is a part of Enrique Olvera's restaurant group which is known for their masa and corn tortillas. The restaurant believes in showcasing heirloom corn and local ingredients. Corona uses the Tehachapi Grain pork lard tortillas in her suadero tacos because the nuttiness and fattiness of the brisket and short rib pairs well with the flour tortilla. If not eaten right away, the tortillas should be refrigerated then taken out 30 to 60 minutes before you plan to use them, just as if you're cutting a cake, letting the flour and layers settle.