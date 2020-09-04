Sea urchins (uni) are luxurious, sensual, and delicious. They’re harvested from the bottom of the sea for fine dining and sushi restaurants. Chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern claims uni has hints of copper penny. Filmmaker Jason Wise says he tastes “a combination of salinity and cotton candy.” Follow California divers as they harvest and feed the frenzy for uni in the film “The Delicacy,” available on SOMM TV.
What do sea urchins taste like? Pennies, salt, cotton candy
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia