For her cookbook “In Bibi’s Kitchen,” Somali chef Hawa Hassan asked eight older women to share their stories and recipes of their home countries. The “bibis” or grandmothers of eight east African nations that touch the Indian Ocean include South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Tanzania, Kenya, Somalia, and Eritrea. They use variations of spices in their cooking and don’t shy away from expressing and describing themselves in their own rich, distinguishable voices.
Female, older, Black: grandma’s cooking at the center of a new cookbook
