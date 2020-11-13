Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue described the Trump administration’s efforts as “fighting for our farmers, ranchers, and rural America.” Though Joe Biden has been named President-elect, the agenda of the last four years will have lasting effects on the agriculture economy and farming industries. Senior policy reporter Lisa Held discusses how the Trump administration reshaped food and farming for Civil Eats.
Tariffs, federal assistance, immigration: farming under Trump
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia