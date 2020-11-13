Tariffs, federal assistance, immigration: farming under Trump

From suspending routine inspections of dairy farms and packing plants to food access of school meals, the policies of the Trump administration will have effects for years to come.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue described the Trump administration’s efforts as “fighting for our farmers, ranchers, and rural America.” Though Joe Biden has been named President-elect, the agenda of the last four years will have lasting effects on the agriculture economy and farming industries. Senior policy reporter Lisa Held discusses how the Trump administration reshaped food and farming for Civil Eats.

