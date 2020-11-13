Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson catches up with former Onda chef Balo Orozco and Jacqui Harning, who are behind Sunset Culture, which uses seasonal farmer’s market fruit and starts with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast called a “scoby” in their kombucha production. They’re using elderberry, plum, and jujube to save the season in a bottle. Next, Margarita Smith describes the fresh jujube which comes from the apple family with a pit in the middle. With the nickname of “Chinese date,” it can be dried and fermented and has been used for centuries as a digestive and sleep aid.