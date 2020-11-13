‘In the Weeds’: finding West Indian food in the Arts District

Rashida Holmes is bringing food from the West Indies to her Arts District weekend pop-up, Bridgetown Roti.

Roti came to the Carribean in the 1800s when British colonialists moved southern Indians to the islands to work on plantations. They brought their cuisines with them. Rashida Holmes is behind Bridgetown Roti, a weekend pop-up in the Arts District. Holmes shares her story, including how her first taste of roti came when visiting family in Barbados, in this installment of “In the Weeds.” 


Rashida Holmes is making a traditional roti, a traditional laminated bread from south India, at her pop-up including in Mom’s Chicken Curry Roti, a family dish and recipe. Photo by Chris Ryan.
