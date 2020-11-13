Roti came to the Carribean in the 1800s when British colonialists moved southern Indians to the islands to work on plantations. They brought their cuisines with them. Rashida Holmes is behind Bridgetown Roti, a weekend pop-up in the Arts District. Holmes shares her story, including how her first taste of roti came when visiting family in Barbados, in this installment of “In the Weeds.”
‘In the Weeds’: finding West Indian food in the Arts District
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia