A powerful immigrant food story in Pixar’s ‘Bao’

If you went to see “The Incredibles 2” in theaters, you might have caught the Pixar short – all about food. Domee Shi’s short, “Bao,” compassionately captures the feelings of growing up in a Chinese immigrant household and how food can act like a language for those building new homes and identities. Domee Shi worked at Pixar as an intern. She was the first woman to direct a Pixar short. This piece earned a first place prize from the LA Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.