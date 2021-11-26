Filmmaker Michael Sarnoski recalls an article describing how truffle hunters would sit on their porches at night to protect their valuable dogs and pigs from being stolen. He translated that image into a script with co-creator/producer Vanessa Block. Their movie “Pig” stars Nicholas Cage as a former chef in Oregon who retreats to the wilderness to hunt truffles. The actor prepared for the role by spending time with Portland chef Chris Czarnecki, whose family owns a truffle oil company and acted as a food consultant on the film.