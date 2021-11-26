The sheer sensory and intellectual joy of travel was embodied in Anthony Bourdain, so the confusion, grief, and sheer disbelief of the early morning headlines of June 8, 2018 shook the world to its core. Anthony Bourdain was gone, and it was hard to take that a man who gave such meaning, pleasure and belonging to so many — felt so alone. Now three years later, Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville pays tribute in his film, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.”

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.



“I didn’t want the whole film to feel like a eulogy,” says award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. His new documentary is “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain.” Photo courtesy of Focus Features.