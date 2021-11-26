Elvis Mitchell interviewed Quentin Tarantino on The Treatment about how the filmmaker uses food as a symbol of power in his movies. Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in “Django Unchained” indulges in sugary sweets while the Nazis in “Inglorious Bastards” luxuriate in French cafes. “I’ve always found restaurant scenes to be ritualistic. Some of them are about the balance of power shifting or being established,” he says. Tarantino insists that actors eating on screen often makes the audience leave craving what they saw — a screwdriver in “Jackie Brown” and what about that Big Kahuna burger in “Pulp Fiction?”