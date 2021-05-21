In ‘City of Ghosts,’ young sleuths explore LA, its restaurants, and supernatural stories

Hosted by
In the animated kids’ show “City of Ghosts,” Zelda and her friends form the Ghost Club, which seeks out the supernatural in a quilt of LA’s culturally rich neighborhoods.

In the animated kids’ show “City of Ghosts,” Zelda and her friends form the Ghost Club, which seeks out the supernatural in a quilt of LA’s culturally rich neighborhoods. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Animator Elizabeth Ito is the Los Angeles-born creator of “City of Ghosts,” a six-episode kids’ series on Netflix about a team of child sleuths who traverse diverse neighborhoods of LA, encountering supernatural beings and their stories. There are a slew of restaurants along the way, a personal touch as Ito remembers the multiculturalism of particular neighborhoods where businesses of one group are patronized by people of other ethnicities. Ito says she makes it a priority in her work to use the voices of real people to tell their stories.


 A Oaxacan woman finds her missing her friend Chepe, who happens to be a ghost, in Koreatown’s Soot Bull Jeep in the final episode of Liz Ito’s “City of Ghosts.” Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson