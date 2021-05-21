Animator Elizabeth Ito is the Los Angeles-born creator of “City of Ghosts,” a six-episode kids’ series on Netflix about a team of child sleuths who traverse diverse neighborhoods of LA, encountering supernatural beings and their stories. There are a slew of restaurants along the way, a personal touch as Ito remembers the multiculturalism of particular neighborhoods where businesses of one group are patronized by people of other ethnicities. Ito says she makes it a priority in her work to use the voices of real people to tell their stories.



A Oaxacan woman finds her missing her friend Chepe, who happens to be a ghost, in Koreatown’s Soot Bull Jeep in the final episode of Liz Ito’s “City of Ghosts.” Photo courtesy of Netflix.