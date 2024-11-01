The bread also rises… without kneading

No need to knead, that's the overriding message of My Bread: The Revolutionary No-Work, No-Knead Method, which came out in 2009. Now, Jim Lahey, who owns Sullivan St. Bakery (which has two locations in New York City and one in Miami), returns with a 15th anniversary edition of the book.





"The conventions, the normal way of making bread was you bought a mixer or you kneaded dough by hand and through the physical handling of the dough, mechanically moving it around, you would make the dough smooth and elastic," Lahey says. "But lo and behold, you can make bread through allowing the dough to form the gluten as opposed to having to work it. And that's always existed."





Lahey's life changed in 2006, when Mark Bittman published his recipe for no-knead bread. "It was really cool. It was very flattering. I felt a lot of love from home bakers. It's everybody's recipe, it's not my recipe anymore. Almost every bread book coming out, everyone's kind of abandoned kneading for the most part, even online. And I look at it all, and I'm just like, wow," he says.





The new edition of My Bread includes new recipes, like Barley and Miso Bread, one of Lahey's favorites. Miso replaces the salt you would normally use and, as Lahey notes, "Miso acts as a catalyst and speeds up the fermentation in the dough."