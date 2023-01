Lord Maynard Llera had a dream to open a humble Filipino noodle shop so he started hosting occasional pop-ups around Los Angeles. Then came the pandemic and Llera transformed Kuya Lord into a full-tilt takeout venture, operating from the garage of his La Cañada Flintridge home. Last summer, he went legit and debuted a storefront at the corner of Melrose and Western. Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison is a fan.