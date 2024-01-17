LA's best non-alcoholic bottle shops and bars

Dry January is in full swing. Whether you're 100% sober, Cali Sober, sober-curious, or limiting your alcohol intake to improve your physical and mental health, you're not alone. More than a third of American adults (36%, to be precise) say they don't drink alcohol. What are we drinking instead?

Anything more original than soda or fizzy water with a splash of juice. Not that there's anything wrong with a Shirley Temple (oh, those bright red, fakey-fake maraschino cherries!), but it's great to see more Southern California bottle shops, bars, and liquor stores offering high-quality non-alcoholic drinks. Plus, Los Angeles just got its first completely alcohol-free bar, STAY. There's never been a better time to be a teetotaler. On the downside, you can no longer blame those weepy, middle-of-the-night texts on being drunk.

Bottoms up! Here's to not having a hangover.

BARS



STAY. (Chinatown)

Congrats to STAY. (aka Stay Zero), Los Angeles's first no-alcohol cocktail lounge, which just opened on Jan. 12. Beverage director Derek Brown, author of Mindful Mixology, oversees the libations at this zero proof joint. Made with cold-pressed juices, fresh herbs and non-alcoholic spirits, the drinks are named after the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac. Brown was kind enough to share his recipe for the Tiger with us. For noshes, chef Erica Daking of Kitchen Mouse LA will be curating plant-based bar snacks.

425 Gin Ling Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tiger

One Serving

Glassware: Coupe

1.5 oz. Free Spirits "Tequila" Alternative

1 oz. Lapsang Souchong Tea*

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.75 oz. Agave Syrup

One Dash Salt Tincture**

Dash Green Tabasco Sauce

Tajín Rim

Step 1: Rub a lime wedge around the outside rim of half the glass. Roll rim in Tajín. Step 2: Combine remaining ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Step 3: Strain liquid into rimmed glass.

* Brew tea as directed on the package but double the time.

** Make salt tincture by combining water and salt at 4 parts to 1 part and shake until salt crystals are dissolved.

Although STAY. is LA's only dedicated no-alcohol cocktail lounge, plenty of bars and restaurants have terrific NA drink menus, including…

Bar manager Austin Hennelly masterminds the non-alcoholic drink pairings at Kato. Approximately half are sourced wine alternatives while the rest are made by juicing and clarifying produce then mixing it with something else. The juice of bitter melons and cucumbers might be mixed with carbonated white peony tea to make something akin to a vegetal gin and tonic.

777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021





This roving, Mexican-inspired, alcohol-free pop-up was co-founded by Pablo Murillo after he got sober. He told the LA Times, "My father passed away from alcoholism." For the mocktails, he partners with bartender Bryant Orozco, who specializes in native ingredients.





The resurrected Baroo (yay!), features NA drink pairings courtesy of beverage director Jason Lee. In keeping with the restaurant's ethos, they lean toward fermented beverages, such as seasonal kombuchas.

905 E 2nd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90012





In Los Feliz, Big Bar has developed a roster of impressive NA drinks. In honor of Dry January, this month's newest featured cocktail is the Abalone Bay. Inspired by sangria, it involves a bourbon alternative, an aperitif, verjus and ginger beer, among other ingredients.

1927 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027





In 2023, parent company Umbrella Hospitality started a no-ABV cocktail program that's available at the Corner Door in Culver City and Ella Beverly Hills, in addition to its flagship Melrose Umbrella Co.

7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046





The DTLA iteration of NY cocktail bar Death & Co has half a dozen non-alcoholic drinks that change seasonally. The Edge Of Seventeen is made with Lyre's Agave Riserva, an NA mezcal, grapefruit, raspberry and chilies while the Osprey relies on Ritual Zero-Proof Rum, Lyre's White Cane Spirit, lime, honey, calamansi and Blanc Verjus.

818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

BOTTLE SHOPS



Soft Spirits (Silver Lake)

Soft Spirits, LA's first non-alcoholic bottle shop, blazed a trail when it opened in 2021. Sales have been growing since then. The non-alcoholic bourbons, gins, and tequilas that owner Jillian Barkly sells are made via a traditional distillation process before the ethanol is removed. It's even more work than traditional alcohol production, Barkley explains.

3208 1/2 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026.





The New Bar (Venice)



Despite its name, the New Bar is a store, not a bar. Opened by Brianda Gonzalez in the fall of 2022, it sells low-alcohol and no-alcohol drinks. Options include pre-mixed aperitifs and non-alcoholic distilled liquors, making it easier and more fun for people to drink less alcohol year-round. "It's important to be able to share those moments with your family and the people you love… I think it's just a whole lot more fun when you feel like there's people along for the ride with you," Gonzalez told KCRW reporter Megan Jamerson.

1821 S. Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90291.





Boisson (Brentwood, Studio City)



After opening its flagship store in Brooklyn, New York-based Boisson has expanded into Los Angeles with two shops. From white, red and rosé wines to beers, aperitifs, pre-mixed cocktails, sparkling teas and NA spirits inspired by rum, whiskey, gin and tequila, this store has it all.

11762 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049.

12330 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604.

