The poppy is the state flower of California, the quail is the state bird. If California had a state food, it would have to be the taco. Between now and April 25, Bill Esparza wants you to eat as many tacos as possible. He is hosting a taco residency in the Arts District in the former Church & State space, featuring Chef Priscilla Curiel of San Diego's famed Tuétano Taquería, LA taco king Ricky Piña of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, and tamales to-go from Tamales Elena y Antojitos. Plus, special guest John Sedlar of Rivera is back, using ingredients from Santa Fe where he has been working since closing his beloved downtown restaurant.



LA favorite Tamales Elena y Antojitos will be featured at Bill Esparza’s taco residency which runs through April 25. Photo by Wonho Frank Lee.