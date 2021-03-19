The poppy is the state flower of California, the quail is the state bird. If California had a state food, it would have to be the taco. Between now and April 25, Bill Esparza wants you to eat as many tacos as possible. He is hosting a taco residency in the Arts District in the former Church & State space, featuring Chef Priscilla Curiel of San Diego's famed Tuétano Taquería, LA taco king Ricky Piña of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, and tamales to-go from Tamales Elena y Antojitos. Plus, special guest John Sedlar of Rivera is back, using ingredients from Santa Fe where he has been working since closing his beloved downtown restaurant.
