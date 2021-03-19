Born in France and raised in Tehran by his grandparents, chef Hanif Sadr immigrated to the Bay Area to pursue an advanced degree in sustainable energy. Fate and his connection to nature led Sadr to opening Komaaj, a cuisine brand paying homage to Northern Iran. In anticipation of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, he shares foods associated with the holiday and reminiscences about summers at the family’s citrus, nut, and borage flower farms in the mountains. He created a salad for Nowruz born out of his childhood memories, using seven symbolic ingredients that start with the Persian letter for ‘s.’ On Monday, March 22, Sadr will be demonstrating his Nowruz salad on Instagram Live with food writer and author, Naz Deravian.