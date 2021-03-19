Commemorations of the beginning of spring in India are accompanied by a rainbow of colors. As a two-day festival, Holi is a Hindu holiday representing the triumph of good over evil. Bon Appétit executive editor Sonia Chopra offers ways to celebrate at home, inspired by her memories of the holiday as a child and Oakland-based chef Preeti Mistry’s epic Holi party at the now-closed Juhu Beach Club. Want to get into the spirit with colored powder? Chopra recommends the products at Holi Hooray!
Celebrating Holi and the start of spring with colorful, vibrant dishes
