Celebrating Holi and the start of spring with colorful, vibrant dishes

Chef Preeti Mistry created a no-bake halwa of cooked beets grated down in milk with pistachios for a sweet course for Holi.

Commemorations of the beginning of spring in India are accompanied by a rainbow of colors. As a two-day festival, Holi is a Hindu holiday representing the triumph of good over evil. Bon Appétit executive editor Sonia Chopra offers ways to celebrate at home, inspired by her memories of the holiday as a child and Oakland-based chef Preeti Mistry’s epic Holi party at the now-closed Juhu Beach Club. Want to get into the spirit with colored powder? Chopra recommends the products at Holi Hooray!

