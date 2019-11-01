A guide to the food traditions of Dia de los Muertos

Carlos Salgado is chef and owner of Taco Maria and reigning Tortilla Tournament champion. In 2014, Good Food’s Evan Kleiman spoke with him about the culinary side of Dia de los Muertos, including sugar skulls, pan de muertos and candied pumpkin.
Carlos Salgado is chef and owner of Taco Maria and reigning Tortilla Tournament champion. In 2014, Good Food’s Evan Kleiman spoke with him about the culinary side of Dia de los Muertos, including sugar skulls, pan de muertos and candied pumpkin.
Guest:
Dan Koeppel - author, 'Banana'
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Nick Liao, Joseph Stone, Laryl Garcia