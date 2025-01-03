Behind the scenes of René Redzepi's series 'Omnivore'

At his famed Copenhagen restaurant Noma, chef and co-owner René Redzepi has brought worldwide attention to new ways of cooking and eating. In Omnivore, his new series for Apple TV+, he aims to tell the stories behind the food we eat. Each of the eight episodes examines the complicated history of one foodstuff — pork, corn, salt, etc. — and the journey it takes to get to our tables.

Redzepi tells The Treatment how growing up on a farm informed his approach to cooking and how making the series affected his consumption of everyday items like bananas and coffee. He also unpacks the concept of "eating the weather."