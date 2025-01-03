Behind the scenes of René Redzepi's series 'Omnivore'

Chef René Redzepi examines the complicated history and culture behind eight ingredients in the series "Omnivore."

At his famed Copenhagen restaurant Noma, chef and co-owner René Redzepi has brought worldwide attention to new ways of cooking and eating. In Omnivore, his new series for Apple TV+, he aims to tell the stories behind the food we eat. Each of the eight episodes examines the complicated history of one foodstuff — pork, corn, salt, etc. — and the journey it takes to get to our tables. 

Redzepi tells The Treatment how growing up on a farm informed his approach to cooking and how making the series affected his consumption of everyday items like bananas and coffee. He also unpacks the concept of "eating the weather."

Credits

Host:

Evan Kleiman

Producers:

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson, Elina Shatkin