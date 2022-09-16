Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson meets up with Chris Bianco at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market where he is shopping for produce the antipasti plate at Pizzeria Bianco at the Row DTLA. “Here’s where we find all the notes and the songs and we try to make records when we go back,” he says. “You need to be sure they have a utility,” he riffs, describing his selections for the dish. Bright, fresh, granular, maybe something with a little bit of heat, are all components he considers when assembling the dish.

For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, Nick Brown from Rincon Del Mar returns to the market with passion fruit and dragon fruit.