"A perfect omelet should be very, very moist. Like you almost don't feel it in your mouth," says chef Ludo Lefebvre, who has perfected the egg dish at his restaurant Petit Trois. Texture and garnish are key. His version, with Boursin cheese and chives, has been a favorite since childhood.

The chef starts with a nonstick pan and uses a rubber spatula. He relies on good eggs, butter, salt, and herbs. Lefebvre calls Boursin the French Velveeta because in France, it's ubiquitous and inexpensive. He gives three farmers market eggs an energetic whisk for two to three minutes. Lefebvre prefers freshly ground white pepper to black so you don't see it in the eggs. Melting the butter slowly so it doesn't brown, he spirals the eggs in the center of the pan until they set then adds two ounces of Boursin cheese. The eggs are cooked, glistening and still a bit wet, before the top is folded over and served with fleur de sel and chives.