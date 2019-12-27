Sure, the spartan nature of the traditional Norwegian packed lunch might seem boring to the average office worker looking forward to their midday meal. But BBC reporter Zaria Govett and KCRW producer Christian Bordal explain that the practice of matpakke has its charms not to mention deep cultural roots. Follow KCRW's Resident Norwegian for a look at what lunch looks like -- everyday.
The Norwegian lunch called “matpakke” is a lesson in simplicity
