Romulus and Remus, the twin brothers who in mythology were abandoned by their parents and nursed by a female wolf, giving birth to the Roman Empire, are etched into a glass door along Wilcox just north of Sunset Boulevard. The portal is an invitation to chef Evan Funke's latest concept, Mother Wolf.

The restaurant is a magnet for celebrities. Michelle Obama and Beyoncé were nestled in a private dining room when Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison visited. He says the restaurant manages to walk the tightrope of a place to be seen while still serving ambitious Roman cuisine.



Evan Funke brings the influence of trade, sharp flavors, and countryside agriculture that defines Roman cuisine to the table at Mother Wolf in Hollywood. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.



Sommeliers circle the dining room and an amaro cart is wheeled out with the dessert course. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.



Mother Wolf resides in the 8600 square foot Hollywood Citizens News building on Wilcox in Hollywood. Photo by Eric Wolfinger.