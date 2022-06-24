Touring Italy’s spritz trail with Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau

If you’ve never had one, a spritz is a refreshing cocktail of prosecco, bitter liqueur, and soda often taken before a meal in Italy. Behind the wheel of a Fiat, writers Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau toured the spritz trail in Northern Italy to learn how this classic cocktail was born, and how it came to symbolize la dolce vita in Italy. Their new book is “Spritz: Italy’s Most Iconic Aperitivo Cocktail, with Recipes.”



Inspired by New York bartender Natasha David, the Tarocco Spritz is a nod to the flavor and color of the Sicilian Tarocco orange. Photo by Dylan + Jeni.

Tarocco Spritz

“Reprinted with permission from Spritz: Italy’s Most Iconic Aperitivo Cocktail, with Recipes by Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau, copyright © 2016. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.” Photography credit: Dylan + Jeni © 2016 Illustration credit: Matthew Allen © 2016



Talia Baiocchi and Leslie Pariseau trace the spritz’s origins to Rome and uncover its unlikely history. Photo by Dylan + Jeni.



“Spritz: Italy’s Most Iconic Aperitivo Cocktail, with Recipes” is a guide to building a spritz bar with a collection of recipes to snack on during golden hour. Photo courtesy of Ten Speed Press.