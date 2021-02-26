Dan Pashman, host of The Sporkful podcast, is on a mission to create a new pasta shape. Pashman traveled to a pasta lab in North Dakota where they develop wheat that goes into American-made pasta. Back in New York, Pashman tasted his way through all the pasta he could get his hands on, cataloging attributes of pasta and narrowing down options. The first two episodes of the Pasta Project drop Monday, March 1.
Pasta Project: a quixotic effort to create a new pasta shape
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson