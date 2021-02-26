Pasta Project: a quixotic effort to create a new pasta shape

Hosted by
Dan Pashan judges all pasta by what he refers to as “forkability, sauceability, and toothsink-ability.” He explains that all pasta has a problem with at least one, and he is challenged to create a pasta shape that spans the test of time.

Dan Pashan judges all pasta by what he refers to as “forkability, sauceability, and toothsink-ability.” He explains that all pasta has a problem with at least one, and he is challenged to create a pasta shape that spans the test of time. Photo by Dan Pashman.

Dan Pashman, host of The Sporkful podcast, is on a mission to create a new pasta shape. Pashman traveled to a pasta lab in North Dakota where they develop wheat that goes into American-made pasta. Back in New York, Pashman tasted his way through all the pasta he could get his hands on, cataloging attributes of pasta and narrowing down options. The first two episodes of the Pasta Project drop Monday, March 1.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson