Some restaurant models are designed for doorstep delivery so much so that they have their own packaging. Think pizza, Chinese takeout cartons, even a bright pink donut box. But what if your signature dish is duck pressed through a 19th century device acquired on eBay and served tableside? Well, COVID doesn’t make any accommodations for that. Dave Beran is the Michelin-starred chef behind the infamous duck at Pasjoli. He joins us for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”



Since servers are not allowed to pour water tableside, Dave Beran of Pasjoli questions if guests even care, and how that labor can be redistributed at the restaurant. Photo courtesy of Pasjoli.