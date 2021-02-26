Some restaurant models are designed for doorstep delivery so much so that they have their own packaging. Think pizza, Chinese takeout cartons, even a bright pink donut box. But what if your signature dish is duck pressed through a 19th century device acquired on eBay and served tableside? Well, COVID doesn’t make any accommodations for that. Dave Beran is the Michelin-starred chef behind the infamous duck at Pasjoli. He joins us for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”
‘In the Weeds’: Pasjoli opts for takeout in lieu of tableside
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson