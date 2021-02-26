Gillian Ferguson heads to the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to catch up with Chef Ki Kim of Naemo, a modern Korean pop-up. Kim and his partner, Arnold Byun, come from the New York fine dining world and are putting that experience in a to-go box in Los Angeles. Their dosirak starts with rice and individual banchan on the side. Kim is buying his turnips from County Line Harvest. CSA Program Manager Angela Brittain explains that the shape and size of a turnip can change its flavor.
Turning out fine dining-worthy takeout with farmers market produce
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson