Tomatomania! Get to planting tomato seedlings

Hosted by
Backyard gardeners across the Southland will flock to Tomatomania events to shop hundreds of varieties of tomato seedlings.

Backyard gardeners across the Southland will flock to Tomatomania events to shop hundreds of varieties of tomato seedlings. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.

Tomato planting season is nigh. For almost three decades, Scott Daigre has hosted Tomatomania! each year at the beginning of spring. He offers 270 varieties of tomatoes at his seedling pop-ups across the Southland. This year, Daigre’s tomato of the year pick is a pastel yellow with pink blush Lava flow tomato. Dwarf heirloom tomatoes, which grow to about three feet, can be cultivated in pots. Daigre suggests changing the pot soil for new plantings and adding a nutrient-rich planting mix.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson