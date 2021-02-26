Tomato planting season is nigh. For almost three decades, Scott Daigre has hosted Tomatomania! each year at the beginning of spring. He offers 270 varieties of tomatoes at his seedling pop-ups across the Southland. This year, Daigre’s tomato of the year pick is a pastel yellow with pink blush Lava flow tomato. Dwarf heirloom tomatoes, which grow to about three feet, can be cultivated in pots. Daigre suggests changing the pot soil for new plantings and adding a nutrient-rich planting mix.
Tomatomania! Get to planting tomato seedlings
