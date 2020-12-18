As the pandemic took hold of the nation, one community in particular began to crack early — New York City’s Chinatown. Faced with economic concerns and xenophobic fears, Chinese restaurants faced a sobering future. Author and culinary historian Grace Young co-created “Coronavirus Chinatown Stories,” which shares the narratives of small business owners struggling to stay open in the wake of the pandemic. Join the movement of supporting your local restaurants. Post a photo of your favorite dish from a local takeout or delivery on Instagram with the hashtag #SaveChineseRestaurants, then nominate your friends and followers to do the same.