Resettling refugees starting from day 1 of the pandemic

Hosted by
Miry’s List is currently working with over 100 families who have arrived in the U.S. since March, 2020. Photo by Shiouwen Hong.

Thinking about year-end donations at Good Food, the tendency is to veer toward hospitality workers and hunger. But there is one group that is especially important not to forget in 2020 — recent refugees who made it into the U.S. despite extraordinarily diminished immigration policy. Miry’s List is the brainchild of Miry Whitehill. Hers was a simple and effective idea to get resources directly to new arrivals.

Credits

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson