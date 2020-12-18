When the hospitality industry shut down this spring, the men of Va’La Hospitality spent $400 at a restaurant supply store and vowed to assist undocumented restaurant workers through the Boyle Heights-based initative, No Us Without You. A “no questions asked” service, they are serving 1400 families a week with groceries, free tutoring to students, job placement, reliable transportation, and this week — Christmas toys. Othón Nolasco founded the program with his business partner, Damian Diaz.
No Us Without You: feeding a family of 4 for a week with $33
