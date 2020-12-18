Paola Velez was riding high at the beginning of 2020. Not yet 30 years old, she garnered a James Beard Rising Star semifinalist nomination and graced the cover of “Washingtonian” magazine, as the hotshot pastry chef at Kwame Onwuachi’s Washington, D.C. restaurant Kith/Kin. Then following the death of George Floyd, she recruited colleagues to flour their rolling pins and level their measuring spoons for a fundraiser like no other. Bakers Against Racism raised more than $1.6 million in a single day.
Fighting racism with flour and sugar
