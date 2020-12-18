Behind the facade of a church in Compton lies a half-acre oasis teeming with life. LA natives Richard D. Garcia and Erika Cueller recognized that revitalizing a neighborhood can begin with a seed. In 2013, they co-founded ALMA Backyard Farms, which works to transform land and lives in Compton, San Pedro, South and East LA. Garcia is the Executive Director and co-founder. Find ALMA at the Neighborhood Housing Services' Farmer's Marketplace every first Saturday of the month.
Farming with youth and the formerly incarcerated to feed the community
