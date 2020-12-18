Farming with youth and the formerly incarcerated to feed the community

Through ALMA Backyard Farms, Richard D. Garcia works with the formerly incarcerated, teaching skills in farming and distribution. Photo courtesy of ALMA Backyard Farms.

Behind the facade of a church in Compton lies a half-acre oasis teeming with life. LA natives Richard D. Garcia and Erika Cueller recognized that revitalizing a neighborhood can begin with a seed. In 2013, they co-founded ALMA Backyard Farms, which works to transform land and lives in Compton, San Pedro, South and East LA. Garcia is the Executive Director and co-founder. Find ALMA at the Neighborhood Housing Services' Farmer's Marketplace every first Saturday of the month. 


ALMA has been distributing groceries curbside from their farms during COVID to families with lines of cars stretching over a mile long. Photo courtesy of ALMA Backyard Farms.
Evan Kleiman

Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson