Food insecurity and access disparity in Los Angeles are nothing new, most notably in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. COVID has only exacerbated existing inequities. How do we close the racial gap to ensure that all Angelenos are getting enough to eat? Ronnell Hampton, the policy manager at the Los Angeles Food Policy Council, has one solution — Good Food Zone policies.
Solving inequity and injustice in LA’s food landscape
Credits
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia, Gillian Ferguson