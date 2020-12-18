Solving inequity and injustice in LA’s food landscape

Celia and Joe Ward-Wallace are hoping the Good Food Zone policy will help them further grow their small business, South LA Cafe, which they opened in 2019 to offer fresh, affordable, and healthy food in a community of color.

Food insecurity and access disparity in Los Angeles are nothing new, most notably in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. COVID has only exacerbated existing inequities. How do we close the racial gap to ensure that all Angelenos are getting enough to eat? Ronnell Hampton, the policy manager at the Los Angeles Food Policy Council, has one solution — Good Food Zone policies.

