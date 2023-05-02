Good Food's 2023 Pie Contest Winners

This pie may not have won, but it had a lot of visual appeal. Photo by Elina Shatkin/KCRW

They came, they cooked, they conquered. 7,500 people. 500 pies. After a three-year IRL hiatus, the people turned out for the 2023 Good Food PieFest & Contest. And when we say they turned out, we mean they turned out. The pent-up pie energy was real. There are worse ways to spend a pandemic than perfecting your pie-baking technique.

As several judges noted, this year's Pie Contest was exceptionally tough to adjudicate because the overall quality of the pies was so high. Competition in the Apple, Fruit, and Kids categories was especially fierce. In our book, every pie is a winner (it just needs someone to love it), but here are the actual winners of KCRW's 2023 PieFest. Eat your hearts out, pie people!

Best In Show

Marionberry Huckleberry Merlot (#9) — Michael Biggie

Best Crust

Pistachio Cream Pie (#346) — Scott Blindauer

Prettiest Pie

Lemon Cream Meringue (#476) — Virginie Strub


Virginie Strub's Lemon Cream Meringue pie was voted Prettiest Pie. Photo by Ian Kose

Apple

1. Apple Pie (#275) — Kimberly State
2. Wafu Apple (#161) — Sonoko Sakai
3. Dulce de Leche Apple Pie (#146) — Injae Kim


Kimberly State took home top honors in the hotly contested Apple Pie category. Photo by Ian Kose

Cooked Custard

1. Pono Pie (#409) — Julia Tauscher
2. Double Lemon with Swiss Meringue Pie (#372) — Andy Hoff
3. Salted & Malted Milk Pie (#398) — Larissa Pullen


Julia Tauscher's Pono Pie won 1st place in the Cooke Custard category. Photo by Ian Kose

Cream

1. Mississippi Mud Pie (#472) — Sirinda Sincharoen
2. Beachwood Bananas Foster Pie (#421) — Allison Brooker
3. Banana Dream Pie (#439) — Dave Holstein


Sirinda Sincharoen's Mississippi Mud Pie won the Cream category. Photo by Ian Kose

Fruit

1. Marionberry Huckleberry Merlot (#9) — Michael Biggie
2. Cherry Plum Zinfandel (#30) — Tracy DeVore
3. Four Berry Pie (#103) — Eddie Vona

Michael Biggie's Marionberry Huckleberry Merlot Pie not only won the Fruit Pie category, it won Best In Show. Photo by Ian Kose

Kids

1. Blueberry Pie (#492) — Oliver Kaplan
2. Apple Love (#490) — Calvin George
3. Ube Pie (#501) — Myra Storc

The three winning pie-makers in the Kids category (L to R) — Oliver Kaplan, Calving George and Myra Storc — receive their prizes from host Evan Kleiman and judges Christine Moore and Clémence Gosset. Photo by Larry Hirshowitz

Lineage

1. Sukiyaki Pie (#333) — Yuichiro Suzuki
2. Gjetost Cream Pie (#297) — Sarah Cho
3. Hoosier Ajumma (#298) — Claudia Choi

Yuichiro Suzuki's Sukiyaki Pie was the top Lineage Pie, a category that asked contestants to use globally-inspired flavors and their heritage to create a pie that tells a personal story. Photo by Ian Kose

Nut

1. Maple Pecan (#186) — Emily Deasy
2. Bulleit Bourbon Pecan Pie (#199) — Victoria Rodriguez
3. Pecan Pie with Dates & Pomegranate (#197) — Thomas Proctor

The Top Nut Pie was Emily Deasy's Maple Pecan Pie. Photo by Ian Kose

Savory

1. Sweet Potato Black Bean Pork with Chipotle (#257) — Annette Eason
2. Chicken Pot Pie (#256) — Rima Dib
3. The Black Lamba (#243) — Joe Abousakher

Annette Eason won the Savory Pie category with her perfectly seasoned Sweet Potato Black Bean Pork with Chipotle Pie. Photo by Ian Kose

Vegan

1. Passion Fruit Cream Pie (#222) — Jodie Kautzmann
2. Mexican Hot Chocolate Pudding Pie (#240) — Rebecca Waer
3. Picadillo Hand Pie (#212) — Deborah Dawson

Jodie Kautzmann's Passion Fruit Cream was the best Vegan Pie. Photo by Ian Kose

Thank you to everyone who sacrificed their time and their waistlines to judge this year's pie contest:


The judges for KCRW's 2023 PieFest & Contest pose after a long day of pie-eating. Photo by Elina Shatkin/KCRW