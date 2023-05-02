Good Food's 2023 Pie Contest Winners

They came, they cooked, they conquered. 7,500 people. 500 pies. After a three-year IRL hiatus, the people turned out for the 2023 Good Food PieFest & Contest. And when we say they turned out, we mean they turned out. The pent-up pie energy was real. There are worse ways to spend a pandemic than perfecting your pie-baking technique.
As several judges noted, this year's Pie Contest was exceptionally tough to adjudicate because the overall quality of the pies was so high. Competition in the Apple, Fruit, and Kids categories was especially fierce. In our book, every pie is a winner (it just needs someone to love it), but here are the actual winners of KCRW's 2023 PieFest. Eat your hearts out, pie people!
Best In Show
Marionberry Huckleberry Merlot (#9) — Michael Biggie
Best Crust
Pistachio Cream Pie (#346) — Scott Blindauer
Prettiest Pie
Lemon Cream Meringue (#476) — Virginie Strub
Apple
1. Apple Pie (#275) — Kimberly State
2. Wafu Apple (#161) — Sonoko Sakai
3. Dulce de Leche Apple Pie (#146) — Injae Kim
Cooked Custard
1. Pono Pie (#409) — Julia Tauscher
2. Double Lemon with Swiss Meringue Pie (#372) — Andy Hoff
3. Salted & Malted Milk Pie (#398) — Larissa Pullen
Cream
1. Mississippi Mud Pie (#472) — Sirinda Sincharoen
2. Beachwood Bananas Foster Pie (#421) — Allison Brooker
3. Banana Dream Pie (#439) — Dave Holstein
Fruit
1. Marionberry Huckleberry Merlot (#9) — Michael Biggie
2. Cherry Plum Zinfandel (#30) — Tracy DeVore
3. Four Berry Pie (#103) — Eddie Vona
Kids
1. Blueberry Pie (#492) — Oliver Kaplan
2. Apple Love (#490) — Calvin George
3. Ube Pie (#501) — Myra Storc
Lineage
1. Sukiyaki Pie (#333) — Yuichiro Suzuki
2. Gjetost Cream Pie (#297) — Sarah Cho
3. Hoosier Ajumma (#298) — Claudia Choi
Nut
1. Maple Pecan (#186) — Emily Deasy
2. Bulleit Bourbon Pecan Pie (#199) — Victoria Rodriguez
3. Pecan Pie with Dates & Pomegranate (#197) — Thomas Proctor
Savory
1. Sweet Potato Black Bean Pork with Chipotle (#257) — Annette Eason
2. Chicken Pot Pie (#256) — Rima Dib
3. The Black Lamba (#243) — Joe Abousakher
Vegan
1. Passion Fruit Cream Pie (#222) — Jodie Kautzmann
2. Mexican Hot Chocolate Pudding Pie (#240) — Rebecca Waer
3. Picadillo Hand Pie (#212) — Deborah Dawson
Thank you to everyone who sacrificed their time and their waistlines to judge this year's pie contest:
- Amy Taylor — The Pie Room by Gwen
- Ben Mims — cooking columnist - Los Angeles Times
- Bertha Mason — Baking With Bertha
- Brianna Abrams — Winston Pies
- Christine Moore — Little Flower Candy Co.
- Clémence Gosset — The Gourmandise School
- Danielle Bell — de Porres
- Gustavo Arellano — Los Angeles Times, KCRW
- Hannah Ziskin — House of Gluten, Quarter Sheets
- Heather Platt — journalist
- Jennifer Yee — Baker's Bench
- Justine Hernandez — Just What I Kneaded
- Karen Tongson — professor - USC
- Kristin Trattner and Monica May — Nickel Diner
- Lien Ta — All Day Baby, Here's Looking At You
- Mona Holmes — journalist - Eater L.A.
- Robert Wemischner — pastry instructor - LA Trade-Technical College
- Sang Yoon — Father's Office
- Shannon Swindle — pastry chef - Funke, Mother Wolf, Felix
- Sherry Yard — Bakery by Yard
- Stacy Michelson — artist
- Stephanie Breijo — journalist - Los Angeles Times
- Tejal Rao — critic at large - New York Times
- Valerie Gordon — Valerie Confections
- Zack Hall — Clark Street Bread
- Zen Ong — Awan