Who doesn't like pizza? Many of us like it so much that ordering a cheesy, gooey pie is a beloved weekly tradition. But how many of us — especially beleaguered home cooks with young children — have tried making it? If you're not already making pizza at home, Alexandra Stafford's approach should convince you that it's not only possible, it's actually not that hard. Her new book is Pizza Night: Deliciously Doable Recipes for Pizza and Salad.

Evan Kleiman: Welcome to Good Food. I love talking about pizza.

Alexandra Stafford: Me too. I could talk forever about it.

How did Pizza Night start for you?

Pizza night has been a long-standing tradition for as long as I can remember, even from when I was a kid. I talk about this in the introduction. The earliest association I have with it is when my parents were getting divorced and my mom was trying to console my sister and I, who were crying. She said, "When we move, we'll have pizza every Friday." We were both like, okay, we're good, conversation done, we can move on with our lives.

Then, as I was looking for inspiration for the book when I had this idea of coming up with 52 pizzas, one for every week of the year, I looked back on my life and started with all my favorite pizzerias over the years. I realized that pizza had been such an important part. It was sort of the answer to all of life's biggest challenges and hardest questions. Pizza was always there. I think lots of people can relate to that. In good times and bad times, it's there, it's comforting. That's how it started.





Many people fell into the rabbit hole of breadmaking during lockdown. I think for those of us who didn't, making bread and pizza dough can certainly fall into that category of something that seems too complicated to be able to sustain as a weekly home cooking practice. Is it?

No. I feel like with anything, you just have to do it once and then you realize how easy it is. All of the recipes in Pizza Night are no-knead dough, so you just mix together flour, water, salt, yeast. And there are, of course, sourdough variations. They do not require a stand mixer. They do not require kneading. You just mix the ingredients together and from there, you let time do the work.

You give us a choice of four basic doughs with some tweaks thrown in. Can you describe the four?

There's a Neapolitan-style pizza dough and there's a sourdough variation of that. There is a thin crust pizza dough and there's also a sourdough variation of that. There's a sourdough variation for all of them. Neapolitan is the classic poofy crust and it's a little bit softer. For people who like a thinner, sturdier crust, the thin crust dough is for them. Then the pan pizza dough is basically like a focaccia but that's what's used for Sicilian-style pizza, Detroit-style pizza, grandma-style pizza, cast iron skillet pizza. It's really light and airy. The fourth dough is a gluten-free pizza crust and it's thin and crisp. I think with gluten-free, going the thin and crisp route is the key to success.

Do all of these recipes follow the same basic flow?

They do. They all follow the same basic flow. Mix together flour, salt, and a little bit of instant yeast. Add the water, let it rise. After you mix the dough, if you let it rest for 30 minutes then come back to it and do a little stretch and fold, you'll see how the dough really transforms. It becomes a little more elastic and strong, and the flour is hydrated. It doesn't call for kneading. It's just this stretch-and-fold step that really helps the dough come together and then that's it. Then, it rises for 10 to 12 hours.

You can do it in the morning and let it rise all day. You can do it at night. It's very forgiving. It can be less than 10 hours, it can be more than 12. There's lots of wiggle room. Once it's risen, ball up the dough balls and get them into the fridge. You can use them, if you need to, within an hour or so of balling them up but, ideally, if you get them in the fridge, even better things will happen.

Are we using any specialty flours for the different recipes?

Yes and no. All the recipes were tested with both bread flour and all-purpose flour. I've always used King Arthur, that's my favorite. But any all-purpose flour or bread flour, ideally unbleached, will work.

I think for pan pizza dough, bread flour is the way to go. A strong bread flour will give you the sturdiest crust. For home oven pizza, I am also a huge proponent, like for the Neapolitan style, of bread flour or all-purpose flour. King Arthur contains a little bit of malt in their bread [flour] and all-purpose flour. One of the biggest challenges with cooking pizza in a home oven is browning. Home ovens just don't get hot enough. So if you use a flour that contains a little bit of malt, you're setting yourself up for success.

So you're not using any 00 flour for the Neapolitan?

Not in the Neapolitan, no. 00 flour is great for an outdoor oven, a high heat oven. I find that for a home oven, you'll get better browning if you use bread flour, and you'll get a little bit of a poofy outer crust. You'll have better success with a bread flour or an all-purpose flour.

00 flour is a beautiful flour. It's known for its extensibility. I use some of it in my thin crust pizza dough, actually. But I find they vary from brand to brand. They'll make a much wetter dough, which can be trickier to work with. And again, bread flour is a little bit more forgiving. The dough will be a little bit stronger. But for the thin crust pizza dough, I love 00 flour. It extends beautifully.

In the thin crust dough, I also use a little bit of semola rimacinata, which is basically semolina that's been ground even finer. It has a nice texture and pliability. You don't have to use it. Again, you can make the thin crust pizza dough with 100% all-purpose flour and it will work beautifully. But if you are looking to make it to how the recipe is designed, 00 flour with this semola is a really nice combination.





Roasted Hatch Chile Pizza with Corn and Oaxaca Cheese Makes one 12-inch pizza The combination below is inspired by esquites, a Mexican street corn salad (see Esquites-Inspired Street Corn Salad, page 74) that is dressed, among other things, with mayonnaise, lime juice, cilantro, and chile powder. I’ve added Hatch chiles, which I buy from the Fresh Chile Co. and roast at home, but you could use poblanos or even red or green bell peppers (see Roasted Red Peppers, page 195) in their place. Oaxaca cheese can be hard to find but it’s worth seeking out for its flavor and texture—it melts so well and has a nice creaminess. Monterey Jack or mozzarella will work in its place. Note: If you’re eyeing the mayonnaise in the ingredient list skeptically, I see you. Trust me, it’s good. Ingredients 1 ball Neapolitanish Pizza Dough (page 22)

All-purpose flour, for dusting

Semolina flour, rice flour, or all-purpose flour, for the peel Toppings 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

⅓ cup corn kernels (stripped from ½ ear corn)

½ cup Roasted Hatch Chiles (recipe follows), chopped, or ½ cup diced canned Hatch chiles, drained

Chile powder

3 ounces Oaxaca, Monterey Jack, or low-moisture whole-milk mozzarella cheese, pulled into ½-inch

pieces (about ¾ cup)

Extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt

Fresh cilantro, for serving

2 or 3 lime wedges, for serving Instructions Prepare the dough: Transfer the dough from its storage container to a roomier, lightly floured, covered container (see Dough containers, page 16) and allow it to proof at room temperature for 1½ to 2 hours. Prepare the oven and pizza peel: About 1 hour before you want to bake the pizza, place a baking steel in the top third of the oven and preheat it to 550ºF convection roast (or as high as it will go). Dust a pizza peel lightly with semolina flour or top with parchment paper. Stretch the dough: Lightly dust a work surface with flour. Using lightly floured hands, pat the dough gently to flatten it, then stretch it into a 10-to 11-inch round by laying it on the back of your hands and gently rotating it, taking care not to depress the beautiful air pockets in the dough. If the dough begins resisting, set it down on the work surface to rest for 5 to 10 minutes, then continue stretching. Transfer the stretched dough to the prepared peel and give it a shake to ensure it’s not sticking. Top the pizza: Spread the mayonnaise over the dough, leaving a ½-inch border. Scatter the corn and roasted chiles over the top. Season with a big pinch of chile powder. Top with the cheese. Drizzle olive oil over the top and season with a pinch of flaky salt. Stretch the dough one last time by pulling outward on the edges. Redistribute the toppings as needed, then give the peel one last shake to ensure the dough is not sticking. Bake the pizza: Shimmy the pizza (still on the parchment if using) onto the steel and bake until the cheese is melted and the edges are beginning to char, 5 to 6 minutes. (This may take 8 to 10 minutes, depending on your oven.) Using the peel, transfer the pizza to a cutting board (discard the parchment paper). Sprinkle cilantro over the top. Cut and serve with lime wedges on the side. “Pizza Night” Copyright © 2024 by Alexandra Stafford. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Eva Kolenko.Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing.

Neapolitanish Pizza Dough Makes four 245-to 250-gram balls Timeline: 1½ to 3 days If you live in a humid environment or are new to pizza making, start with 425 grams of water. The dough may feel dry immediately after mixing, but as the dough rises, the flour will continue to hydrate, and when you turn out the dough to portion it, it will feel much wetter and stickier. If you are an experienced pizza maker and don’t mind working with a higher hydration dough, you can use 450 grams of water to start. If you plan on baking your pizza in an outdoor pizza oven, see Outdoor Pizza Oven Dough (above). Ingredients 550 grams (about 4¼ cups) bread flour or all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

15 grams salt (see page 17)

2 grams (about ½ teaspoon) instant yeast

425 to 450 grams (1¾ to 2 cups) cold (about 60°F) water

Extra-virgin olive oil Instructions Mix the dough: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, and yeast. Add the water and use a spatula to mix until the dough comes together, forming a sticky dough ball. If the dough is dry, use your hands to gently knead it in the bowl until it comes together. Cover the bowl with a towel and let rest for at least 15 minutes and up to 30 minutes. Stretch and fold: Fill a small bowl with water. Dip one hand into the bowl of water, then use the dry hand to stabilize the bowl while you grab an edge of the dough with your wet hand, pull up, and fold it toward the center. Repeat this stretching and folding motion 8 to 10 times, turning the bowl 90 degrees after each set. By the end, the dough should transform from shaggy in texture to smooth and cohesive. Pour about 1 teaspoon of olive oil over the dough and use your hands to rub it all over. Cover the bowl tightly and let the dough rise at room temperature until it has nearly doubled in volume, 6 to 10 hours. The time will vary depending on the time of year and the temperature of your kitchen. Portion the dough: Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and use a bench scraper to divide the dough into 4 equal portions, roughly 245 to 250 grams each. Using flour as needed, form each portion into a ball by grabbing the edges of the dough and pulling them toward the center to create a rough ball. Then flip the ball over, cup both your hands around the dough, and drag it toward you, creating tension as you pull. Repeat this cupping and dragging until you have a tight ball. Store the dough: Place the dough balls in individual airtight containers (see Dough containers, page 16) and transfer to the fridge for 1 to 3 days. “Pizza Night” Copyright © 2024 by Alexandra Stafford. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Eva Kolenko.Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing.

Are the different doughs baked at varying temperatures to get the characteristics that you're looking for? Is the pan pizza baked at a very different temperature than Neapolitan, for example?

Not much different. For Neapolitan, I recommend getting your oven as hot as possible. For me, that's 550 convection roast. I'm a huge proponent of the baking steel. You'll get that oven spring that you're looking for. You'll get a nice, crisper bottom. I do the same thing for my thin crust dough. Get your oven as hot as possible.

For the pan pizza dough, it's slightly less. So the Sicilian, the Detroit style, the cast iron skillet pizzas, I call for a parbake. They bake for 10 minutes or a little bit less, depending on the style, seven to 10 minutes, at pretty high heat, 500 degrees. Once those are topped, they bake for a little bit longer, 10 to 12 minutes versus five to six minutes for the Neapolitan and the thin crust. Because it's a slightly longer bake, the temperature is lowered a little bit to 475 degrees.

I think for many home cooks, learning a new set of recipes, like pizza, is an excuse to purchase a whole new set of tools. What do you think are the non-negotiables that make it a lot easier, where you're not struggling so much?

The first thing for me would be a digital scale. Anybody who bakes at home, they probably have one. But if you haven't started baking by weight, it really is time. You are setting yourself up for success, if you start with properly measured ingredients. Measuring by weight is the only way to measure properly. If we both measured the dough ingredients by volume, in cups, we would get two completely different [amounts]. Our doughs might look similar but they would be different.

The real reason to use a scale is that given the flour that you're using, and given the environment that you're using, you may find that you need to use a little bit less water, maybe the dough is just a little bit too wet given your humidity. Again, all flours absorb water a little bit differently. If you don't start with accurate measurements, you can't really make meaningful adjustments. You may think that you're using less water the next time around but volume measuring cups are so inaccurate that you may not be. Measuring with a scale is important so that you can quickly pinpoint the magic ratio that works for your dough so that you can replicate that magic ratio.

Also, one of the things I love about it is that you have less things to wash. You can just bring it back to zero and add the next ingredient.

Absolutely. It's faster. You set your bowl on your scale, take your flour bag, pour it in, and it's faster. It's easier. I think it's essential.

Okay, so we have our scale. What else do we need, that'll make it so much easier?

The best investment... I love an outdoor pizza oven. They're really fun. Brands are coming up with more affordable options. But in terms of a home oven, the best thing you can invest in is the baking steel. Lots of people have stones and pizza stones were great for years. I always tell people, if you have a stone and you're happy with it, don't go and buy a steel. But if you really are looking to improve your pizza game at home, you'll get much better results with the steel.

The reason is that steel is a better conductor of heat than stone, so it's going to transfer the heat from the surface of that steel to the dough faster. That's what's going to help get that oven spring. It's going to create those glorious bubbles throughout that you're looking for. And it's going to help the bottom crisp better than a stone.

Let's talk about those outdoor pizza ovens. I don't know if you're sponsored by anybody but do you have one that you like, that you think is dependable? And is it super expensive?

I am not sponsored by any of them and I have a few. I have the Gozney Dome, which is probably more expensive. The two big brands are Gozney and Ooni. The Gozney Dome is the one that looks more like a pizza oven than these other portable varieties. The Ooni Koda 16 is maybe the middle of the line in terms of expense for Ooni's options. It's really excellent. It's large, so you have space to turn. I think sometimes what's really challenging about these small, outdoor portable ovens is that people get them really hot and then there's no wiggle room to turn. With any of them, it's a real learning curve. But I find the Ooni Koda 16 has a nice enough space. It's very easy to control and it really works beautifully. That and my Gozney Dome are the two that I love.

Let's talk about what goes on the pizza. We all love a cheese and tomato pizza, no matter the form it takes. It's classic. But you have so many great combination ideas that are organized seasonally. We're in summer now. Can you create a pizza for us that you would love to eat for summer? And then tell us what the salad and dessert accompaniments would be for that pizza.

I love corn on pizza. I think it's so good. This one has Hatch chilies and corn. When the corn is fresh and sweet, you don't even have to cook it. Pizza is a great vehicle for leftovers so let's say you had leftover corn from the night before. You can strip that off the cob and then use the corn, [whether it was] steamed, grilled, whatever.

This recipe specifically calls for raw corn and roasted Hatch chilies, which I order from, I think it's called the Roasted Chili Company. I forget. I roast them then I freeze them. They're so nice to have on hand. You can also get those little cans of Hatch chilies that are already roasted and drain off some of the liquid (you don't want it to be really wet). This has Oaxaca cheese, which is a really nice melting cheese. That's one of my favorite summer combinations. It has a little bit of chili powder, as well.

That one is paired with a melon and cucumber salad with mint. It's fresh and bright. It's like a fruit salad but because of the oil and the vinegar, it pushes it out of fruit salad territory. It's just a nice balance to the chilies, corn, and Oaxaca cheese.

I don't have a dessert that matches every single pizza but there are five desserts in the book. They're all very simple desserts. One of my favorites for the summer is berries and cream. My dad is British and this is something we would eat all summer long. I almost worry that it's so simple, people won't make it because they might think, how could it be good? You just put a little cream in every bowl, top it with fresh berries. Raspberries are delicious but [you can use] strawberries, blueberries, blackberries. Then you sprinkle it with a little sugar. It's so fresh and simple and delicious. Everybody loves it. That's one of my favorite summer desserts.





Melon, Cucumber, and Mint Salad Serves 4 The night before my brother’s wedding, my parents threw a big pizza party. In addition to the New Haven–style pizzas cooked in an antique truck outfitted with a wood-burning oven, there were a few simple salads, including one designed for the children: a mix of cubed watermelon, cantaloupe, and cucumbers dressed lightly in a mint vinaigrette. It was so refreshing, and although the bulk of the composition was fruit, the herby, sharp dressing scooted it out of fruit salad territory. There was no cheese in the salad, but I love the addition of feta, which is always a nice match for watermelon and other summer melons. Sometimes with this salad, I’ll add a pinch of Silk Chili (chile flakes from the Turkish version of Aleppo pepper), and if I have an avocado on hand, I’ll add that, too. Ingredients 2 cups cantaloupe or honeydew melon cubes (about ¾ inch)

2 cups watermelon cubes (about ¾ inch)

2 cups cucumber cubes (about ¾ inch)

Kosher salt or flaky sea salt

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar, plus more to taste

5 ounces feta cheese, cut into ¾-inch cubes (about 1 heaping cup)

⅓ cup fresh mint leaves, torn if large Instructions On a large platter, combine the melon, watermelon, and cucumber. Season all over with a big pinch of salt. Drizzle with the olive oil and vinegar and toss gently. Taste and adjust with more salt, olive oil, and/or vinegar. Add the feta and mint leaves and stir gently to combine. “Pizza Night” Copyright © 2024 by Alexandra Stafford. Photographs copyright © 2024 by Eva Kolenko.Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Crown Publishing.



