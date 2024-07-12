More than 10 million people have reactions to poison oak and ivy each year. Despite its name, the plant is not toxic, explains Jeff Horwitz, who has suffered from itchy rashes on Northern California trails while foraging for chanterelle and wild mushrooms. Horwitz recalled learning in grade school that some California Native tribes would weave baskets of poison oak, cook salmon on it, and make skewers from it. Since people had a history of achieving immunity from the plant, what was stopping him?

The common chemical in poison oak is urushiol. Those who have allergic reactions to mango are responding to the same chemical. While pharmaceutical companies have dabbled in treatments, Horwitz decided to follow Native American practices to see if it would build his immunity. He began his journey by making tea from the plant's roots before eating young buds and incorporating leaves into smoothies, salads, and egg dishes.

With a taste he compares to bitter radicchio or tangy, unripe fruit, Horwitz's 10-20 leaf serving did result in some desensitization from the plant but not without side effects, namely pruritus ani. You can follow Hortwitz's journey in his piece for The Wall Street Journal.