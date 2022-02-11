Georgia Gilmore: Southern cook and activist is subject of new storybook

Black communities have used food as a form of protest for centuries. Enslaved Africans were known to braid rice and seeds in their hair during the Transatlantic Slave crossing — not only as a reminder but as a means of rebellion. A new children’s picture book illustrates the overlooked story of a woman who used her famous crispy chicken and pies to fund a movement. Mara Rockliff is the author of “Sweet Justice.”



“Sweet Justice” tells the story of Georgia Gilmore, an Alabaman chef who raised money to fight racial injustice by selling her crispy chicken and pies. Photo courtesy of Random House Studio.