Pacific whiteleg prawns comes to farmer’s market from new vendor

Market report correspondent Gillian Ferguson makes a trip to Downey, where she hooks up with a new vendor who will be joining the Wednesday Santa Monica Farmer’s Market. Steve Sutton is the founder of TransparentSea Farm, a 300,000 gallon facility, where he cultivates chemical-free shrimp. After moving to Thailand and learning the language to understand the industry, he returns with an underlying mission to farm the crustaceans sustainably.

On average, Americans eat more than four pounds of shrimp per person annually. Most of the shrimp eaten comes from India and is frozen for three to six months and treated with preservatives. Sutton grows low density in former mangrove areas, which sequester more carbon than tropical rainforests. The world has lost over half its mangrove population since 1980 with half of the loss coming from shrimp and fish farming. He is raising approximately 80,000 pounds of Pacific whiteleg prawns annually and already selling to top chefs in Los Angeles.