As Los Angeles gears up for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Discover LA editor Shelley Leopold has a rundown on where to pick up Rams and Bengals-themed treats to serve this Sunday, including:
- An edible chocolate football at Littlejohn’s Candies
- Jon & Vinny’s chocolate football cake, with game day pizza and hero subs
- For the vegan fans, Akasha is making her chili, and Sage Plant Base Bistro & Brewery offers free buffalo cauliflower with the purchase of their new brew beer
Want to watch in person with a beer in hand? The rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood is hosting a 70-foot projection mapping screen. Tom’s Watch Bar has a 360º viewing room with 150 screens with a “you pour” area with 50 self-serve beer taps.
Bludso’s is an official supplier for the NFL this weekend. Pre-orders include beer and cocktail packages along with their popular meaty favorites.