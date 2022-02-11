As Los Angeles gears up for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, Discover LA editor Shelley Leopold has a rundown on where to pick up Rams and Bengals-themed treats to serve this Sunday, including:

An edible chocolate football at Littlejohn’s Candies

Jon & Vinny’s chocolate football cake, with game day pizza and hero subs

chocolate football cake, with game day pizza and hero subs For the vegan fans, Akasha is making her chili, and Sage Plant Base Bistro & Brewery offers free buffalo cauliflower with the purchase of their new brew beer

Want to watch in person with a beer in hand? The rooftop at The Godfrey Hotel in Hollywood is hosting a 70-foot projection mapping screen. Tom’s Watch Bar has a 360º viewing room with 150 screens with a “you pour” area with 50 self-serve beer taps.

Bludso’s is an official supplier for the NFL this weekend. Pre-orders include beer and cocktail packages along with their popular meaty favorites.



Akasha Richmond is making a vegan chili and other dishes at her Culver City restaurant. Photo courtesy of Akasha Restaurant Bar + Marketplace.