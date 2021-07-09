Visiting Shiku with LA Times restaurant critic Bill Addison

Hosted by
Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison reviews Shiku, the new Korean casual spot by Chef Kwang Uh and Mina Park in the Grand Central Market.

With the return of his weekly restaurant review, Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison visits Shiku in the Grand Central Market. After the success of their former restaurant Baroo, Chef Kwang Uh and his wife Mina Park have named their latest concept after the Korean word for “family.” Addison recommends the kimchi corn, fried mushrooms, kimchi-braised pork belly, and the doshirak — Korean lunch boxes that can be either formal or more casual. Addison says that during the pandemic, many diners learned about portable Korean foods, and Shiku fits into how people have been dining.

